Kliff Kingsbury Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Seahawks Preparation

It's safe to say Sunday didn't go anywhere close to how the Arizona Cardinals envisioned their afternoon going.

A 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers saw the Cardinals drop their second game of the season.

Missing were key offensive players quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, each being listed as inactive for the second straight week.

All attention shifts to Murray and his ankle injury, as Kingsbury again wasn't willing to assign a status to Murray as the team prepares for the Seahawks.

"He's progressed. I mean, he's still not to where we feel comfortable having him out there," Kingsbury said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Wolf and Luke show on Monday. "But hopefully he'll get better this week and we can get him going."

That same mentality was applied to Hopkins.

"Kind of the same schedule as Kyler. We’re progressing. Day-by-day, they both look a lot better, but they just weren’t ready to go today," Kingsbury said after Sunday's game.

As for backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who left with a pec injury and forced third-string passer Chris Streveler into action, Kingsbury didn't have any extensive updates.

"It looks like day-to-day. We'll progress him through the week and see how he feels heading into Sunday," said Kingsbury.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave a promising update earlier Monday.

Still, there were reports Tuesday that the Cardinals tried to sign quarterback Shane Buechele off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. To prevent that from happening, the Chiefs signed Buechele to their active roster.

A heavy topic of discussion surrounding Arizona's offense was the absence of running back Chase Edmonds and how James Conner would respond heading into his first game where he was the featured back.

"He's doing well. He takes a lot of pride in taking care of his body and works hard in the weight room. So he's been running tough, even yesterday with some adverse situations he was in but (he) continued to run downhill and ran tough," said Kingsbury about Conner.

Kingsbury also touched on more injury updates during his weekly press conference with media members, including the status of offensive linemen Max Garcia (Achilles) and Justin Pugh (calf).

"Both guys progressed nicely last week and I'm hoping that we can at least have one of them back by Sunday,” he said.

While we should have a better idea on the aforementioned players as the week progresses, Arizona appears hopeful to at least get some help back prior to a crucial road matchup in Seattle.