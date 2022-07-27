The Cardinals expected big things early from linebacker Isaiah Simmons as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

There were rookie struggles for Simmons in 2020. Despite playing every game in his rookie season, Simmons posted 54 tackles and had 12 games of snap counts under 50%. His second year saw growth as he recorded 105 tackles and four forced fumbles, but had issues down the stretch because of a shoulder injury..

Last season, Simmons lined up at eight different positions, per Next Gen Stats. The Cardinals are hoping for an even bigger third campaign for the Clemson product.

Shortly before the first practice of training camp, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he's concerned with Simmons moving around the defense.

"I don't think so," Kingsbury said. "I think watching him having a two-year sample size, we've figured out what he does really well. We're trying to maximize him and put him in a position to do that. So I don't feel like we're stalling his growth. I think the way we've adjusted our defense is gonna play to his strengths."

Simmons' role is even more paramount with captain Jordan Hicks departing and the possibility of second-year player Zaven Collins stepping into the MIKE linebacker role.

"We're excited about the role he's in," Kingsbury said. "We'll have him rush off the edge. We'll have him play some safety. We're trying to maximize what he is as a player and that's a dynamic athlete that can attack the football."

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said “it’s their time" when talking about Simmons and Collins during June OTAs.

But Joseph wants more consistency out of Simmons, who is now one of the most experienced veterans in the linebacker unit.

“Watching him last year, he made plays,” Joseph explained. “Now he has to make consistent plays and not give up plays.”

Arizona will be without pass rusher Chandler Jones, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Kingsbury believes Simmons can help the team's pass rush and mentioned his game against the Dallas Cowboys last season when he had a season-high 10 total tackles and a fourth-quarter forced fumble.

"When he can see the ball from a little bit farther away — as he did in college — and just attack the football or be on a line or blitz — like you saw him do against Dallas — he can play fast, not overthink and just go. When he's been in that role, he's made big-time impact plays for us. And that's what we're going to try to do," Kingsbury said.

"He has athleticism. I haven't seen anybody that big that can run that fast. And so like I said, it's on us as a staff to put him in a position to be successful and he's a highly competitive player who wants to be out there and wants to help the team win."

Safety Jalen Thompson spoke to the media and said that Simmons' versatility is a "huge addition" to the defense and that "he's everything".that the group needs.

Fans can see Simmons and the Cardinals' defense at State Farm Stadium for the first time in three days (July 30) at the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" training camp practice.