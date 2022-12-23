Kliff Kingsbury Refutes Report of Him Possibly Stepping Down

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he hasn't seen ESPN's report of him stepping down.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been a hot topic of discussion this season, but such is life when you're 4-10.

Kingsbury, for the most part, has done a good job of shutting down outside noise. That's almost a requirement when you're in charge of coaching an NFL team, let alone one with names such as Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt among others.

Yet the pressure has been on Kingsbury to deliver, which isn't something that's happened this season after recently being extended in the offseason. Each year, Kingsbury's Cardinals have fallen apart down the stretch.

2022 has been no different, yet Arizona wasted no time by getting their typical dismantling out of the way earlier than usual. Injuries have piled up, and so has the pressure on Kingsbury.

Earlier this morning, ESPN published a report after speaking with multiple sources within the Cardinals' organization that put Kingsbury, Murray and general manager Steve Keim under the microscope.

One of the indictments was the possibility of Kingsbury stepping down.

"Multiple sources inside and outside the Cardinals organization interviewed for this story wondered if Kingsbury would make at least one pressing decision for his owner.

"'Maybe Kliff will just resign,' a source close to Kingsbury speculated, 'tired of the B.S.'"

This is something All Cardinals has heard, but it was apparently news to Kingsbury when he met with reporters on Friday after practice.

When asked if the report was true, he said, "No. I haven't seen that, but no."

Where there's smoke, there's typically fire. It was 100% expected for Kingsbury to deny the report, but those close to him insist it's a real possibility.

Arizona has three games left and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season

Marquise Brown Lands on Thursday Injury Report

Setting Reasonable Expectations for Trace McSorley