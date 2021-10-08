Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury's TV Taste

Since training camp, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has let everyone know some of the TV shows he has watched.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury this year beyond football, it’s his love for television, especially on outlets like HBO, Netflix and AppleTV+.

The journey began during training camp when Kingsbury was asked if he had watched Hard Knocks on HBO, mostly because the most recent episode had featured segments from the Dallas Cowboys’ visit to State Farm Stadium for the first preseason game.

He said, "I don't really watch that stuff. I did watch The White Lotus on HBO. That's a good one. I don't watch Hard Knocks. I just watched it when (Rams head coach Sean) McVay was doing it; to make fun of him."

The reference to The White Lotus raised some eyebrows from yours truly because I had seen a few episodes and it was a decidedly off-the-wall show. So, that was kept to myself until all the episodes had been watched.

Following the “mini-bye” during Labor Day weekend, Kingsbury was asked if he spent a lot of hours drawing up plays or seeing how much more creative he could be with the offense.

He said there was some work in the morning, but then said he went home and watched Netflix all day. Asked about the show he was watching, Kingsbury said, “This show called Clickbait. It’s OK.”

There was the opening I needed near the end of the press conference, so the next question was, “You mentioned The White Lotus during training camp. I actually watched it with my wife and she said, ‘The coach actually watches this show?’ That was a pretty bizarre show.”

To which Kingsbury said, “Very bizarre. You start watching and you almost can't turn away.”

That brings us to earlier this week after the victory over the Rams when he was asked following the game if he would celebrate.

“Not so much,” Kingsbury said. “I’ll watch Ted Lasso tonight and go to bed. That’s about it.”

He then explained some similarities he sees between himself and the fictional football-turned-soccer coach in the Apple TV+ show after being asked if he has learned anything from the show.

“There are some real parallels between Ted Lasso and myself,” Kingsbury said. “Like the epic YouTube dance video. Y’all were at my (introductory) press conference. It was essentially the same one Ted Lasso had, where everyone was like, ‘Is this some kind of a joke?’ And then he’s weirdly positive all the time, so we’ll take it. But, yeah, I like the show.”

Running back Chase Edmonds spoke highly of Kingsbury’s personality.

“He’s always enjoying himself,” Edmonds said. “He’s a laid-back guy. I love having Coach Kingsbury as my coach because he allows his players to be themselves. And whether you’re a quiet guy or an energetic guy, a dancing guy or a serious guy, he allows you to be who you are when you go into that building and handle your job.

“I think he’s starting to enjoy himself a little bit, but he won’t tell you that.”

Well, he certainly does when the subject is the TV shows he watches.