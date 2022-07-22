Skip to main content

Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray Extension: 'He's Our Future'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reacted to Kyler Murray receiving a contract extension through the 2028 season.
The offseason drama is over for the Arizona Cardinals. 

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $230.5 million, which takes him through the 2028 season. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called it in June when he told reporters that the Cardinals will make Murray "the highest-paid player" in franchise history. 

The former No. 1 overall pick has been in lock-step with Kingsbury as both joined the franchise in 2019. General manager Steve Keim and Kingsbury also received contract extensions through 2027 earlier this offseason.

Appearing on The Dave Pasch Podcast hosted by Cardinals radio play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch, Kingsbury spoke about Murray receiving the extension.

The 42-year-old coach believes the sky is the limit for the young quarterback.

"He's going to continue to get better," Kingsbury said. "The contract deal — I feel really good about. I know he's our future here. The talent is generational in what he can do running with the football."

Kingsbury continued, "Each year you look at the stats, wins anything and it's gotten dramatically better. That's what I've been really excited about. I knew when we drafted him (that) he had a chance to be (one of the) top guys in the league. The kid's come in — rookie of the year, back-to-back Pro Bowls. I think he takes criticism. I think some of (it) is unfair for some reasons I won't get into. We know what he brings and every Sunday (when) we line up with him as the quarterback, we have a real chance at winning in a game."

In 2021, Murray missed three games due to an ankle injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed eight games including the playoff loss to the Rams because of hamstring and knee injuries. 

Kingsbury talked about the adversity Murray faced in 2021.

"He didn't practice for a month," Kingsbury said. "It's hard for anybody. Not to mention you're coming back to play the Rams — some of these top-tier teams. I think we learned a lot from it. When things like that happen, (we'll) try to overcome them and come back sharp." (Actually, his first game back was against the Bears and the Rams game was the following week.)

Over the course of the offseason, there have been questions about Murray's leadership. On Super Bowl Sunday, according to anonymous sources, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Murray "is described as self-centered, immature and a finger-pointer." 

Pasch brought up Cardinals teammates J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz and Justin Pugh as all three appeared on the podcast during the offseason and applauded Murray's leadership. 

Kingsbury also defends Murray's leadership abilities.

"I think everyone's going to have their opinion," Kingsbury said. "The kid shows up every day. He came to the worst team (in) football and the worst offense by far and all he's done is improve every year. He's improved the organization and because he doesn't smile or wave to the camera and all of a sudden he's this villain. He's never gotten in trouble off the field. You've never heard one bad thing from him off the field. At times, there are certain aspects to him that draw criticism. But we're thrilled the progress he's made and where this thing's heading."

Murray's average annual pay in new money will be $46.1 million, which is the second highest for a quarterback in the NFL behind Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

The Cardinals made the playoffs in 2021 for the first time since 2015 and Kingsbury believes Murray is the reason for it.

"You see the market for these quarterbacks and what guys are getting paid," Kingsbury said. "There's very few (quarterbacks) when you line up every Sunday and say we have a chance. Our guy is one of those that give you a chance. And at his best, I don't know who's better in this league.

"We can compete with anybody. Going into last year, everyone picked us fourth . . . To come from when we started . . . we feel like we have a chance to take another step. Love the core that we have coming back. Excited about some of the additions we've made. Can't wait to get started."

