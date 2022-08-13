Skip to main content

Murray Calls Cardinals Plays in Fourth Quarter

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called plays in the preseason for the first time in his career.
There might be one aspect that gets lost in the Arizona Cardinals' 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury handed over play-calling duties to quarterback Kyler Murray for the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old quarterback has called the offense during multiple days of training camp. 

Murray didn't play in Friday's matchup as he's easing his way into things after dealing with a sore wrist and testing positive for COVID-19.  He was given the headset in the fourth quarter with a 36-9 Cardinals lead.

During the first drive, fourth-string quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw a 2-yard pass, an incompletion and was sacked. 

In the second drive, undrafted rookie running back T.J. Pledger ran for eight yards. Guarantano threw a deep ball to wide receiver Andy Isabella that was incomplete. The Cardinals had a delay of game and then Guarantano scrambled out of the pocket and ran for two yards.

Murray wasn't given restrictions until the last drive as the Cardinals were in victory formation and had two kneeldowns to finish out the game.

"The only parameters were if we got the ball at the end, which we did, he wanted to throw it instead of kneel it out and that wasn't going to happen," Kingsbury said.

While the Cardinals didn't complete one first down under Murray's play-calling, Kingsbury was happy with plays that couldn't materialize despite having open receivers.

"He does a good job with it," Kingsbury said.

During the week before the Aug. 12 game, Kingsbury joked about Murray's coaching abilities. 

“He was coaching them up like right until the last second, like while they’re trying to throw he’d be saying stuff, so I probably won’t do that again,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury continued, “He did a good job. It’s just I would not want to play for Kyler Murray if I was a quarterback and he was the coach."

Murray and backup Colt McCoy sat out, which led to Trace McSorley soaring with 163 yards on 13-of-22 passing in the first half. Guarantano threw a 5-yard touchdown to Jontre Kirklin in the third quarter. The undrafted quarterback finished 7-for-10 for 54 yards.

We'll likely see more of McSorley and Guarantano in the next Cardinals preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21.

While it's not expected that Murray will play in the preseason, the Cardinals are hoping to see him participate normally in practice this week.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Bookie Radley-Hiles (38) defends in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
