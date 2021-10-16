    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Kliff Kingsbury, 2 Others Test Positive for COVID, Will Miss Sunday vs Cleveland

    Kingsbury and two others tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Friday.
    Author:

    Friday evening, the Arizona Cardinals released the following statement:

    "Arizona Cardinals head coach KLIFF KINGSBURY, quarterbacks coach CAM TURNER, and defensive tackle ZACH ALLEN will miss Sunday’s game at Cleveland after testing positive for Covid-19. Defensive coordinator VANCE JOSEPH and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator JEFF RODGERS will split head coaching responsibilities while additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff."

    Fox's Jay Glazer was the first to report it. 

    The news comes after outside linebacker Chandler Jones was placed on the COVID list Tuesday after testing positive. Kingsbury confirmed the following day that Jones was symptomatic following his positive test. 

    "It’s just the way it goes. You know, we've been fully vaccinated now for a while and unfortunate, particularly for Chandler, who was really playing at a high level and hopefully he can get well rested and be back by next week's game," said Kingsbury this week. "So we'll see how it plays out. Not counting on him this week. I mean, I hope so. But yeah, how I've seen it go so far, I think that would be a stretch.”

    This also breaks one day following a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano that three people within the Arizona Cardinals organization testing positive for COVID-19. 

    After four positive tests, the NFL requires teams to enter intensive COVID protocols, meaning increased testing for players and coaches which also includes masking and social distancing. 

    With Jones, Kingsbury, Allen and Turner all currently on the list, the Cardinals now qualify.

    The Cardinals have now had five players land on the COVID-19 list during the regular season. 

    Antoine Wesley went on in Week 1. Practice squad receiver Josh Doctson, tight end Darrell Daniels, Jones and now Allen have all spent time on the list. 

    With key pieces such as Jones, Kingsbury, Turner and Allen out due to COVID, a true team effort by players and coaches will be needed to come away with a win in Cleveland.

    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
    News

    Kliff Kingsbury, 2 Others Test Positive for COVID, Will Miss Sunday vs Cleveland

    2 minutes ago
    Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) looks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Marco Wilson, Jordan Hicks, Byron Murphy Jr. Questionable

    4 hours ago
    Collins
    News

    Zaven Collins Prepared for Whatever Role Needed on Sunday

    5 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up during practice on Sept. 25, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
    News

    Cardinals Practice Notebook: Kingsbury on Ertz Trade; Hopkins and Hicks Return

    5 hours ago
    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Browns RB Nick Chubb Out for Sunday's Game Against Cardinals

    5 hours ago
    © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    WATCH: Zach Ertz Speaks in Emotional Press Conference Following Trade to Cardinals

    5 hours ago
    Ertz
    News

    Cardinals Acquire Zach Ertz in Trade With Eagles

    5 hours ago
    Watt
    News

    Family Ties: Watt Speaks About Special Moment Following 49ers Game

    10 hours ago