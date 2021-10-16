Kliff Kingsbury, 2 Others Test Positive for COVID, Will Miss Sunday vs Cleveland

Kingsbury and two others tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Friday.

Friday evening, the Arizona Cardinals released the following statement:

"Arizona Cardinals head coach KLIFF KINGSBURY, quarterbacks coach CAM TURNER, and defensive tackle ZACH ALLEN will miss Sunday’s game at Cleveland after testing positive for Covid-19. Defensive coordinator VANCE JOSEPH and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator JEFF RODGERS will split head coaching responsibilities while additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff."

Fox's Jay Glazer was the first to report it.

The news comes after outside linebacker Chandler Jones was placed on the COVID list Tuesday after testing positive. Kingsbury confirmed the following day that Jones was symptomatic following his positive test.

"It’s just the way it goes. You know, we've been fully vaccinated now for a while and unfortunate, particularly for Chandler, who was really playing at a high level and hopefully he can get well rested and be back by next week's game," said Kingsbury this week. "So we'll see how it plays out. Not counting on him this week. I mean, I hope so. But yeah, how I've seen it go so far, I think that would be a stretch.”

This also breaks one day following a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano that three people within the Arizona Cardinals organization testing positive for COVID-19.

After four positive tests, the NFL requires teams to enter intensive COVID protocols, meaning increased testing for players and coaches which also includes masking and social distancing.

With Jones, Kingsbury, Allen and Turner all currently on the list, the Cardinals now qualify.

The Cardinals have now had five players land on the COVID-19 list during the regular season.

Antoine Wesley went on in Week 1. Practice squad receiver Josh Doctson, tight end Darrell Daniels, Jones and now Allen have all spent time on the list.

With key pieces such as Jones, Kingsbury, Turner and Allen out due to COVID, a true team effort by players and coaches will be needed to come away with a win in Cleveland.