Cardinals QB Finally Hitting Elite Stride?
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-1 after a dominant Week 2 performance against the Los Angeles Rams, and the play of quarterback Kyler Murray has people in the desert talking about a potential revival of a team long considered to be near the bottom of the league.
Murray accomplished a perfect passer rating on Sunday with a dominant performance both through the air and on the ground.
As far as performances go, Week 2 was vintage Murray.
"Yesterday, Kyler Murray's tape was top five player in the league type of tape. You saw everything, sometimes getting outside the pocket hitting Marvin Harrison - big plays down the field early in that football game. You saw some pinpoint accurate throws versus some really good coverage," said ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.
"The ball placement was maybe the best I've seen from Kyler Murray. Then you also saw plays that I don't think outside of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen - anybody's making but Kyler. It was the best game I've seen Kyler play as an NFL player."
The Ringer also agreed:
Bill Simmons: "Kyler Murray is back: definitely or maybe?"
Sal Iacono: "I'm leaning definitely. I saw a lot of good things and maybe they just had their number and were going to crush them no matter what. But if you ever liked Kyler Murray, he looked every bit as good as that Kyler Murray you liked."
Simmons: "He, Harrison, McBride, Dortch didn't have a good game today but he was good in Week 1, Conner can run the ball - there's a certain style of feel and pace that seems like it makes sense for him. It seems like post-knee surgery he seems a little more inclusive. I think he was a little withdrawn earlier in the Kyler years but did not seem like that today or last week."
Head coach Jonathan Gannon would also agree:
“He’s one of the premier players in the world. He was electric yesterday, but it takes people around him too to make those plays as well," said Gannon on Monday.
"I thought he was outstanding yesterday. (He) played extremely well, had complete command and played fast. He played with his legs and with his arms. I thought the decision making was really good yesterday. There are plays that to our eye that you would say, ‘Oh, that’s kind of a routine play.’ But what’s going on from before the ball snapped to when the ball is snapped and how fast he’s getting that ball to that guy is pretty special.
"It just tells me that he’s in lockstep with (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) and ‘Iz’ (QB coach Israel Woolfork) with what we’re trying to get done and he’s never sped up. He’s always in control and he understands what’s going on. That’s the cool thing for me. The mental part of the game.”
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Cardinals Urged to Sign Former Eagles CB
- Marvin Harrison Joins Dad in NFL History
- Marvin Harrison Jr. Responds After Monster Performance
- Kyler Murray Makes Strong Statement After Rams Win