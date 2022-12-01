Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray doesn't typically pay attention to what the outside world offers to say on him.

With his money, position and stature, it really wouldn't be wise.

Yet former teammate Patrick Peterson may have struck a chord when he went in on Murray on the "All Things Covered" podcast with co-host Bryant McFadden.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just the matter of the fact," said Peterson.

“This is the same guy that y'all put in his contract: you got to study four hours a week … But the system messed up? They’re requiring you to study for 24 hours, but the system messed up? And, on top of that, If you look at it since Kyler’s been there, all the stats are all the same, records are all the same, it’s consistent”

Murray responded on Twitter:

There might be more to come between the two. Murray has extra time since the Cardinals are on their bye week.

