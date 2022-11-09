The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report ahead of Week 10's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, and plenty of star names littered a mile-long list.

For the tenth straight week, the Cardinals have had 10 or more players on their injury report.

Eight of which this week were deemed DNP's by Arizona's estimations as the team held a closed walk-thru and did not actually practice.

Star safety Budda Baker was already ruled out this week with a high-ankle sprain by Kliff Kingsbury, but a surprise on Arizona's side was the appearance of quarterback Kyler Murray with a hamstring injury.

Murray hasn't missed any time thus far, but it's never a good thing when you see your star quarterback on the injury report.

DNP- Budda Baker, Kelvin Beachum, Cody Ford, Max Garcia, Will Hernandez, Rodney Hudson, Byron Murphy and Kyler Murray

Limited- Dennis Gardeck, D.J. Humphries, Jonathan Ledbetter, Christian Matthew, Rondale Moore, Matt Prater and J.J. Watt

Arizona has a total of six offensive linemen on the injury report.

We should have a clearer idea of who is actually not able to practice when the Cardinals return tomorrow:

Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report

