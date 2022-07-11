Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Receives Praise From Larry Fitzgerald

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was given high acclaim by former teammate and legend Larry Fitzgerald.

These are the times when NFL players and coaches enjoy the dog days of summer before training camp in late July. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that he'd be on vacation and was recently spotted in Croatia with his girlfriend. 

For the still unretired (officially) and former Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald, he was basking in the sun in Lake Tahoe where he played in the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament this past weekend. Celebrities included golfer Annika Sorenstam and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who ended up winning his third American Century title.

During the tournament, Fitzgerald appeared on NFL Total Access with MJ Acosta-Ruiz and discussed a variety of topics including his golf game and of course, the Cardinals.

When it comes to the Cardinals, Kyler Murray, who is seeking a contract extension, is often the topic of discussion. Fitzgerald, who played with Murray for two seasons, believes the 24-year-old quarterback is in a league of his own in terms of talent.

"There's nobody in the game as talented as, as diverse an array of abilities in terms of his athleticism, his ability to throw the ball going left or right," Fitzgerald said, via NFL.com. "He's immensely talented. He's a guy that everybody around the league has to prepare differently for."

Arizona will have some challenges during the first six games of the season. The Cardinals will face four playoff teams and be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended for violating the NFL's policy on the use of performance-enhancing drugs, during that span.

Despite the bumps in the road, Fitzgerald has confidence in Murray to take over.

“Obviously, the schedule’s really tough early in the season,” Fitzgerald said. “I know they’re going to be without Hop, but I know Kyler has the ability and the fortitude to be able to lift this team up.”

The 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver also believes in the team's pieces other than Murray. 

Fitzgerald said, “You bring in Hollywood (Marquise Brown), Zach Ertz is coming in for his second year better acclimated with the system, James Conner fully healthy going back into the year, I really like where they are in position.”

Fitzgerald was also included in a chess tournament during the weekend called "BlitzChamps," which was presented by Chess.com. Football players including Micah Parsons, Amari Cooper and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux participated in the event. The players competed for a piece of the $100,000 prize fund for their favorite charity,

Murray is an avid chess player as he picked up the game in the fourth grade, according to ESPN. When Murray noticed the tournament, he wanted in on the action.

Fitzgerald quickly, in a joking matter, responded to Murray that he asked for the young quarterback not to get invited “so some other people can win at a few things in life.”

Murray is looking for a new contract during the offseason. 

But he'll have to wait until next year to be given the opportunity to showcase his chess-playing skills.

