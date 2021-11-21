Reports: Kyler Murray Likely to Rest, Miss Seahawks Game

Both NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter say Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is likely to rest ahead of the team's bye week.

Early Sunday morning, the two top NFL insiders tweeted out pivotal news in regards to the status of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, dealing with an ankle injury, has missed Arizona's previous two games after being injured in the final moments of the Cardinals' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Murray has seemingly progressed through the weeks, although the Cardinals have tried their best to keep outsiders guessing until the moments leading up to the list of game-day inactives.

That has been the case this week, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury was adamant that he would be a true game-day decision.

"I've been hopeful each week that he could kind of turn the corner on it," Kingsbury said earlier this week. "It hasn't yet completely. But hopefully this is the week."

Murray said during the week that he's made "crazy strides" and was hoping to play, yet the higher-ups may prefer an extra two weeks of rest thanks to the upcoming bye week for the team.

"He's worked hard to get back," Kingsbury said.

"He's living in the training room. He's super competitive. But he knows it's a long season. We've got to be smart, but I've been really impressed by the way he's just embraced the rehab process of it. It's not fun, but it's part of it."

An absent Murray would signal a third start for quarterback Colt McCoy, who suffered a pectoral injury in last week's loss to the Panthers but should be good to go, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"McCoy will be ready to play against Seattle, sources told ESPN, but the Cardinals want to see Murray in pre-game warmups Sunday," said Schefter.

While the Cardinals would like to see Murray on the field, the team also recognizes the big picture: Have everyone healthy down the stretch for a potential playoff run.

There's no such thing as too cautious when handling precious cargo such as Murray.