Cardinals LB Fined for Hit on Panthers QB
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White was fined $16,883 for a his hit on Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young last week thanks to a hit in the head/neck area.
White's amount was tied for the second highest in Week 16. Only Chauncey Gardner-Johnson ($22,511 on two different occasions) was fined more. Fred Warner was also fined the same amount as White for a hip-drop tackle.
His play was one of 23 plays fined last week.
The Panthers ultimately defeated the Cardinals 36-30 in overtime, putting Arizona's postseason hopes officially to bed with the loss in Carolina. The Panthers had just three wins entering that week.
"Yeah man, you know it’s tough. We felt like we were close, felt like we had an opportunity to get it done, and we came out here and didn’t get it done today. It’s definitely frustrating, and definitely hurts," said White following the game.
"Whole lot of ups and downs. We got into a hole early, but we battled, scratched, clawed, and forced overtime. We just came up short. They have a good running back, good scheme, good offensive linemen. They were just a better team today."
This weekend, the Cardinals dropped their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams while the Panthers were handled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 48-14 fashion.
Arizona returns home to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 to conclude the regular season.