Cardinals Legend Jumps Through Table at Bills Game
ARIZONA -- When in Rome, do as the Romans do.
Experiencing a game in Buffalo is a sight like no other for anybody across the NFL - and former Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt took part in a great tradition for Buffalo Bills fans ahead of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who doesn't love a good table jump?
Watt and the rest of the NFL On CBS crew got in on the action:
Maybe the execution wasn't the best, though Watt's massive body might have cracked the pavement if he fully committed.
The tradition is believed to have started back in 2015.
More from ESPN Radio:
"From that point on, the trend evolved and grew, and is now a staple of tailgate parties outside Highmark Stadium. Some people have lit their tables on fire before jumping through them, while others have jumped from the top of porta-potties and other tall items.
"It's entertaining, it's crazy, it's a bit dangerous, and it isn't going anywhere. We love you, Bills Mafia."
Bills Mafia is known to be one of the top fan bases in the league, and for good reason.
Watt, who has been out of retirement for two seasons now, has always been up for a good time - and it's hard not to when in Buffalo - especially if you're a fan of wings and football.