Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald Hypes Up Marvin Harrison Jr
ARIZONA -- The words of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is worth its weight in gold.
When he says something, he means it.
So when Fitzgerald hopped on social media this week to sing the praises of Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. - the sentiment was extra special.
Commenting on a video that showed how Harrison's first NFL touchdown looked a lot like what Fitzgerald used to do on Sundays, Fitzgerald replied back with:
"Big difference is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s doing it in year one! It took me a few years and a lot of experience to make those plays. The future is really bright for him and the Arizona Cardinals."
When also replying to a Twitter user who suggested the Harrison-Kyler Murray connection was still lacking, Fitzgerald simply said, "They are coming trust and believe."
There's been plenty of comparisons between Fitzgerald and Harrison even before the Cardinals made the Ohio State product their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fitzgerald's been a fan of his since Day 1.
“If he's there, I hope we get him," Fitzgerald said of Harrison before the draft.
"Kyler (Murray) would love to throw it to him. I saw him working out at Ohio State some years back. I’m a big fan of his father (Hall of Famer receiver Marvin Harrison), and from everything I’ve heard, he’s just a good hard working young man. You can never have enough high character, outstanding talented football players because those guys that are the pillars of your foundation.”
So far, Harrison has ten receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
Best of all, he's got the support of a franchise legend on his side.
