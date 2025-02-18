Cardinals Listed as Best Fit for Top Free Agent
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals march forward into the offseason with one major need at the top of the list.
Rushing the passer hasn't exactly been a strength for the Cardinals the past two seasons, though the organization did see a step in the right direction last year under the guidance of head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.
Arizona hasn't had a premier pass rusher in years, and this offseason is time for general manager Monti Ossenfort to pull the trigger with ample cap space and draft ammo at his disposal.
Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat has consistently been linked with the Cardinals as a fit as free agency is right around the corner. Sweat was a massive part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl run and is set to hit the open market looking for a pay raise.
ESPN says the Cardinals are the best fit for Sweat, who was ranked as the No. 7 free agent approaching next month:
"Cardinals coach John Gannon worked with Sweat in Philly, so he knows what he'd be getting in the 6-5, 265-pound edge rusher. Sweat had eight sacks and 33 pressures in the regular season, and he took over at times in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win, recording 2.5 sacks," wrote Matt Bowen.
"Sweat would add much-needed pass-rushing juice to Gannon's defense, using his speed-to-power to get to the QB."
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler linked the Cardinals and Sweat earlier in the offseason - you can read more about that here.
Sweat's market value on Spotrac is $18.8 million per season - though that number likely will be surpassed when he actually inks his new contract.
The Cardinals have roughly $70 million in cap space according to OverTheCap.