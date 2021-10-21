Cardinals Listed as Huge Favorites Over Texans

Three possessions is the expected margin between the two teams at State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals are playing some of their best football in recent memory, laying claim to the league's only undefeated record at 6-0 this season.

Oddsmakers seem to really like their chances of moving to 7-0.

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as 17.5 favorites over the Houston Texans this Sunday, the highest spread in the league (closely followed by the Rams, who are favored by 15.5 points over the Lions.

The Cardinals, despite currently having three players (linebacker Chandler Jones, nose tackle Corey Peters and defensive tackle Zach Allen) on the COVID list, while also adding two coaches to the list last week (head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner) have their highest spread of the season to cover this week.

Their previous highest was eight points heading into Jacksonville.

Bettors have made a lot of money riding with Arizona, as the Cardinals are 5-1 ATS (against the spread) this season. Only Green Bay (5-1) and Dallas (6-0) are in that same company.

The Texans stroll into Glendale with a record of 1-5, and are just 1-3 ATS following the injury to quarterback Tyrod Taylor. With Taylor out this week, quarterback Davis Mills is slated to start against a Cardinals defense allowing a passer rating of just 85.3 this season.

For those curious about the over/under, the total is currently set at 47.5. The Texans have hit the over just once since Mills took over as the starter, while the Cardinals have gone over in even weeks (2, 4 and 6) and under in odd weeks (1, 3 and 5).

If you're into numerology, it's currently Week 7, so the stars could be aligned for the under.