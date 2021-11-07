Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Look to Bounce Back vs. 49ers

    Find live updates, news, analysis and more from the Arizona Cardinals' Week 9 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.
    Welcome to the AllCardinals live blog for Arizona's Week 9 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers! Here you'll find all the latest updates on the game as it happens live, along with news, highlights, analysis and more. 

    Looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Arizona Cardinals travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Arizona emerged victorious over the 49ers in their first meeting at State Farm Stadium, and will look to complete the sweep over San Francisco for the first time since 2018. 

    Max Garcia in for Josh Jones at right guard. 

    For the Cardinals, the team will be without quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) for the first time in his career. Colt McCoy will make his first start for Arizona, and will be without superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring). 

    Neither Hopkins or Murray practiced this week. However, the Cardinals get a boost back on the offensive line, as center Rodney Hudson appears ready for action after being activated from reserve/injured this week.

    As for the 49ers, questionable players running back Elijah Mitchell and receiver Deebo Samuel are active for San Francisco.

    Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams again took to twitter to let everyone know he was watching Arizona in style. Duke also looks like a tremendous, good boy.

    LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Look to Bounce Back vs 49ers

    Shorthanded Cardinals Without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Against San Francisco

    Reports: Cardinals Not Expecting to Play Murray, Hopkins at 49ers

    Hudson Activated; Watt and Lawrence Land on Reserve/Injured

    49ers to Test Cardinals' Eyes Defensively Sunday

    Preview: Cardinals Aim Bounce Back at 49ers Despite Injuries

    Bigger Question for Cardinals Sunday Might be Hopkins, Not Murray

    Steve Keim Not Ruling J.J. Watt Out for Season Just Yet

