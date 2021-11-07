LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Look to Bounce Back vs. 49ers

Find live updates, news, analysis and more from the Arizona Cardinals' Week 9 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

Welcome to the AllCardinals live blog for Arizona's Week 9 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers! Here you'll find all the latest updates on the game as it happens live, along with news, highlights, analysis and more.

Pregame

Looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Arizona Cardinals travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Arizona emerged victorious over the 49ers in their first meeting at State Farm Stadium, and will look to complete the sweep over San Francisco for the first time since 2018.

Max Garcia in for Josh Jones at right guard.

Inactives

For the Cardinals, the team will be without quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) for the first time in his career. Colt McCoy will make his first start for Arizona, and will be without superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring).

Neither Hopkins or Murray practiced this week. However, the Cardinals get a boost back on the offensive line, as center Rodney Hudson appears ready for action after being activated from reserve/injured this week.

As for the 49ers, questionable players running back Elijah Mitchell and receiver Deebo Samuel are active for San Francisco.

Maxx Watch Part Two

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams again took to twitter to let everyone know he was watching Arizona in style. Duke also looks like a tremendous, good boy.