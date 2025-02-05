Cardinals Could Play NFC West Rivals in Australia
The Arizona Cardinals have played one international game in England and a couple in Mexico as part of the NFL's efforts to expand the game globally.
Australia could be added to the list.
Today, the NFL officially announced the Los Angeles Rams would play one of their home games in Melbourne in what will be the league's first ever game in the country.
"The National Football League today announced a multiyear commitment to play regular season games in Melbourne, Australia beginning in 2026 as the league continues to take international games to new markets around the world and grow the game year-round through global partners, programs and initiatives.
"The NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Australia will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2026, with the Los Angeles Rams as the designated team."
The Cardinals play the Rams twice per season - once at home and once on the road thanks to being NFC West opponents.
The Philadelphia Eagles also have marketing rights in Australia.
"Fifty-five regular season NFL games have been played around the world throughout the league's history, with London, Munich, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto all hosting games to date," said the league's press release.
"In 2025, the NFL has confirmed games in London, Berlin and Madrid as part of the international games slate to date."
Known opponents for the Rams in 2026 include the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Chiefs and two other teams that have yet to be determined.
Arizona last played internationally in 2022.