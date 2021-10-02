Preview: Cardinals Look to Take NFC West Lead Against Undefeated Rams

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for the Arizona Cardinals first NFC West battle, against the Los Angeles Rams.

There are five undefeated NFL teams remaining, and two will battle each other on Sunday afternoon.

The Arizona Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Rams, a team they have not bested since the 2016 season.

While the Cardinals have been adamant to focus on each game individually, there could be some extra intensity for this NFC West showdown.

"We got a game Sunday against a good team, obviously, and as far as being competitive, these are the ones you got to embrace," quarterback Kyler Murray said.

Los Angeles is where Arizona's season ended last year, as it fell in a do-or-die setting 18-7, a game Murray was hurt for most of.

The Cardinals are 3-0 with wins over the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams in their 3-0 start have defeated the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Essential Info

Game time/date Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:05 Arizona time TV FOX with Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jennifer Hale Radio Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi Spanish Radio KQMR 100.3 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu Betting line Cardinals + 4.5 Over/under 54.5

Inside Slant

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles head coach and play-caller Sean McVay has been at the helm for the Rams' entire current win streak over Arizona.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said that L.A. runs similar schemes this year with a stretch, outside zone run game.

The main difference is at quarterback.

The Rams traded for Matthew Stafford during the offseason, parting ways with Jared Goff.

"I thought Goff played at a very high level, I think Sean does a tremendous job with whoever he has," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Matt just has incredible arm talent. Some of the throws he's able to make and cut loose, a mortal man wouldn't even attempt, but he can do it."

Stafford has already won NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice, and his leading receiver Cooper Kupp was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

The quarterback-receiver duo is first and sixth respectively for their positions in the NFL in defense-adjusted value over average, or DVOA.

Stafford has a more stable pocket presence than Goff, while also having a bigger arm that allows the Rams to stretch the field.

His addition has allowed McVay to run more spread formations and rely less on play-action. Stafford leads the league in completions with an empty backfield, per Next Gen Stats.

The Rams protection has allowed this with the lowest sack rate in the NFL thus far.

"Over the years of playing this team, it's a great schematic offense," Joseph said. "Doing things right is so important, being in spots where you're not giving away plays is so important, pressure on the quarterback is going to be important. It comes down to being focused, detailed and being a smart football team."

This will put pressure on the Cardinals' individual players to be disciplined against a tough arsenal of talent. If one person on a play does not fill their role, the Rams will pounce.

The Cardinals have shown dominance offensively in spurts as well. Murray is sixth in the NFL in DVOA, continuing his progression as a passer and orchestrater of Kingsbury's offense.

In Week 1 and on various drives throughout Arizona's last two games, the Cardinals have scored with relative ease, moving the ball quickly and spreading it around. Six players have at least 11 targets and four receivers have gained over 150 yards.

The combination of DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green out wide with Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore in the slot has proved to be a matchup problem for opponents. That's a new dynamic the Cardinals have that they did not possess in previous matchups with Los Angeles.

The Rams still have one of the NFL's better defenses, even after former coordinator Brandon Staley left to be the Chargers head coach.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still a force up front and someone the Cardinals have struggled mightily against in the past. Plus, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is being used more so as a rover, as he has been disruptive all over the field this year.

"I think (coordinator) Raheem (Morris) has done some good things with (Ramsey) that's allowed him to really come downhill and play and blow some games up," Kingsbury said.

Matchup History

The Cardinals were flying high against the Rams up until the 2017 season. They won 16 of 21 matchups dating back to 2006.

But, as soon as the Rams hired McVay, that all changed. On this eight-game losing streak to L.A., Arizona has lost by double digits seven times.

Historically, this is one of the oldest matchups in the NFL.

The Chicago Cardinals first defeated the Cleveland Rams 6-0 in 1937. Since then, the Rams moved to Los Angeles, St. Louis and back to L.A. The Cardinals migrated to St. Louis in 1960 before eventually settling in the Valley in 1988

The Rams own the all-time series 42-35-2.

Stafford has his own short history with Arizona. This is the third time in as many seasons he will play the Cardinals. His Lions tied Arizona in Murray's and Kingsbury's NFL debuts in 2019.

Last year, Detroit defeated the Cardinals in Glendale after current Arizona kicker and former Lion Matt Prater hit the game-winning field goal.

Players to Watch