Cardinals Lose DL to Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are stealing Arizona Cardinals DL Ben Stille.

Donnie Druin

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Ben Stille (90) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are losing DL Ben Stille off their practice squad.

According to Stille's agency JL Sports on Twitter/X, Still is being signed off the practice squad by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The Buccaneers practiced without Logan Hall on Wednesday and Ernest Brown was limited by a rib injury. Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice said neither player was taking part in the workout."

Stille initially joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Miami Dolphins. Later that season, the Cleveland Browns signed Stille from Miami's practice squad and was waived in the 2023 offseason.

One day later, the Cardinals claimed him off waivers. He played five games for Arizona last season and logged eight tackles (six solo) and one quarterback hit.

In total, Stille has played 12 career games and has one sack to his name.

The Buccaneers play the Washington Commanders this week while the Cardinals battle the Buffalo Bills to begin the regular season.

