Cardinals Lose Rising WR vs Bills
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals aren't expecting WR Xavier Weaver to be healthy for their regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
"Probably not going to go," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about Weaver, who has been dealing with an oblique injury all week.
"Yeah, he's still battling that hip/oblique injury. He's trending towards next week and should be good."
Weaver - an undrafted rookie receiver out of Colorado - was a pleasant surprise to make the final 53 man roster. With a talented group of pass catchers such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch, Weaver needed to not only thrive on the offensive side of the ball but also special teams to make the roster.
He did just that, and with Zay Jones being suspended for the first five games of the season due to violation of the league's personal conduct policy, Weaver surely would have received opportunities with Arizona's offense in Buffalo.
Gannon confirmed fellow backup WR Zach Pascal would be fine filling in while the Cardinals have three receivers ready to be called up from the practice squad, if needed.
Weaver did not practice at any point this week.
As for the other two Cardinals on the Week 1 injury report - TE Tip Reiman and S Joey Blount - both are expected to be out there at Friday's practice. Reiman has been limited all week with an ankle injury while Blount was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday with a back ailment.
After today's practice, the Cardinals and Bills will both label players with game status designations such as out, questionable or doubtful.
Though not quite made official by the team, Arizona will not see Weaver on their roster to begin the 2024 season.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.