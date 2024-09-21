Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves Before Lions Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made two roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Arizona elevated Jackson Barton and Charlie Heck from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday.
These moves come on the heels of starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum being questionable with a hamstring injury. Beachum has been playing in place of Jonah Williams, who was Arizona's Week 1 starter before going on injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Cardinals also listed Greg Dortch and Dante Stills as questionable.
Barton played six snaps between the last two seasons but has more experience in OC Drew Petzing's offense compared to Heck, who has the upper-hand when it comes to starts.
Will Hernandez (ankle), Xavier Thomas (personal) and Xavier Weaver (oblique) were full participants on Friday and were removed from the injury report.
Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff in Glendale.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Cardinals Add Starting Tackle to Injury Report
- Former Cardinals GM Joins Klutch Sports
- Analyst: Browns, Eagles Should Target Cardinals Star
- Cardinals WR Now Favorite for ROTY