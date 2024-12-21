Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves vs Panthers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have elevated offensive lineman Jackson Barton and running back Michael Carter to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
This comes on the heels of Trey Benson (ankle), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Jesse Luketa (thigh), Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion), Elijah Jones (ankle) and Matt Prater (knee) being ruled out.
All of Evan Brown (neck), DeeJay Dallas (illness), Roy Lopez (ankle) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand) are questionable.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says the team can't overlook the Panthers and their three wins on the year:
“We know the challenge ahead going to Carolina on the road. I really think when you look (at) their last six games, they've played really good ball. I think they've turned the corner. I think (Panthers Head) Coach (Dave) Canals is doing a really good job. He's got good coordinators in there, they're creative and they've got talent on all three phases, so we're going to have to play good ball going there," said Gannon.
"You look at it, they won two then hit the BYE. I think that Kansas City was a one-score game, Tampa was a one score game and Philly was a one score game--those are all playoff teams. This team's turned the corner and they're doing good so we're going to have to play our brand of ball (to) have a chance to win.”
Cardinals-Panthers will kickoff at 11:00 AM Arizona time on Sunday.