Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves vs Packers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals elevated practice squad kicker Chad Ryland to the active roster ahead of their Week 6 battle against the Green Bay Packers.
With Ryland being elevated, this likely means the Cardinals will be without kicker Matt Prater, who is questionable with a knee injury.
Prater missed last week with Ryland stepping up in Arizona's upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. Ryland made 3-4 field goals (the miss was blocked), which included a go-ahead field goal try with under two minutes left to ultimately give the Cardinals a victory.
Also questionable for the Cardinals are Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Christian Jones (ankle), and Garrett Williams (groin).
It may be a positive sign for all three players that Arizona decided not to utilize their second standard practice squad elevation. Beachum has been battling his hamstring injury for weeks now while Williams wasn't active in San Francisco last week. Jones began the season on injured reserve.
Zay Jones and Darius Robinson were previously ruled out by Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on Friday. Jones was just finished serving a five-game suspension but suffered a hamstring injury this week while Robinson injured his calf during preseason. Neither have played for Arizona thus far.
Other names who popped on the team's injury report but were given the green light were Isaiah Adams (thumb), Evan Brown (hamstring), Jesse Luketa (shoulder) and Bilal Nichols (finger).
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is ready for what Lambeau Field and its stingy Packers defense has to offer:
“Very opportunistic. They have been playing really good football, lead the league in creating turnovers, have a lot of great players. It's going to be a good challenge for us on the road," Murray told reporters earlier this week.
"A place I haven't played before personally. I'm really excited to go up there, first time, great environment, really historic place. A lot of great players have played in that stadium, so I'm excited about it.”