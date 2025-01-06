All Cardinals

Cardinals Make First Roster Moves of 2025 Offseason

The Arizona Cardinals announced the following players signed future contracts.

Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following seven players have signed future contracts with the squad moving into 2025:

  • Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
  • Cornerback Jaden Davis
  • Cornerback Darren Hall
  • Offensive lineman Matthew Jones
  • Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer
  • Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
  • Defensive lineman Ben Stille

Beccellia has been a consistent presence on Arizona's practice squad for a few years now while Hall was a preseason darling for his play in their secondary. Stille played in six games for the Cardinals this season.

All seven players finished the year on Arizona's practice squad, per the team's official press release.

The Cardinals concluded their 2024 regular season yesterday with a win over the San Francisco 49ers, pushing their total to eight wins on the year, doubling their output from 2023.

Quarterback Kyler Murray believes they're quite close to the playoffs.

“Really close. I think we're a couple plays, I mean every team can say it, but I think we're literally a couple plays away from being a 10 win team," Murray said after the win on Sunday.

"I'm not going to get up here and complain about some of the things that happened throughout the season that I think kind of altered some games. I think we've all got to look in the mirror and see how we can be better going into next season, me included, and come out here and be better next year.”

Arizona now moves into the offseason with $72.9 million in effective cap space rankings for 2025 with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft also at their disposal.

