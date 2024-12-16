Cardinals Make Roster Move After Big Win
ARIZONA -- A day after their big win, the Arizona Cardinals have claimed a safety to add to their roster.
On Monday, the Cardinals announced the official acquisition of safety Jammie Robinson.
More from the team's press release:
"Robinson (5-11, 195) was a fifth-round pick (145th overall) of the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida State. The 23-year old appeared in 15 games (two starts) as a rookie last year and had 11 tackles on defense and six tackles on special teams and played six games this season with Carolina. Collegiately, he appeared in 47 games (37 starts), beginning his career at South Carolina before playing his last two seasons at Florida State. Robinson had 319 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, 16 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his college career."
Robinson was waived by Carolina - who Arizona plays this week - back on Dec. 13. The Cardinals had two roster spots open thanks to Arizona's placement of Blake Gillikin and Emari Demercado on injured reserve over the weekend.
The Cardinals leveled their record to 7-7 on the season with a win over the New England Patriots in Week 15, keeping their postseason hopes alive in the process.
They'll travel to Carolina next week before facing the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in back to back weeks to end the regular season.