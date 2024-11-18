All Cardinals

Cardinals Make Roster Move After Bye Week

The Arizona Cardinals added a safety to their roster.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) celebrates their 28-16 win against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 24, 2023.
Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) celebrates their 28-16 win against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 24, 2023. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- Fresh off their bye week, the Arizona Cardinals have made a roster move.

The organization announced the signing of safety Andre Chachere, a familiar face for the organization.

More from the team's official press release today:

"Chachere (6-0, 195) is back with the Cardinals after playing all 17 games last season (five starts) and collecting 29 tackles on defense and three special teams tackles. He was released by the Cardinals following the preseason and spent time on Jacksonville’s practice squad earlier this season.

"Chachere will wear jersey #36."

Chachere joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has switched teams eight different times through his career.

This is the fourth time he's joined/rejoined the Cardinals, previously playing for Arizona twice in 2019 before signing back in the desert in 2023.

Chachere previously spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles under current head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Out of his 40 games played, 23 came with the Eagles while the other 17 came with the Cardinals - all under Gannon.

Arizona had an open spot on their practice squad, and Chachere rejoins a safety room that features names such as Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker, Joey Blount and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Thompson missed Arizona's last game with an ankle injury and was not spotted at Monday's practice, so his status could be something to monitor moving forward.

The Cardinals themselves are 6-4 with first place dibs in the NFC West after their bye week. They face the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

