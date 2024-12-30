Cardinals Make Roster Moves After Rams Loss
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves just two days after their Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams:
- Claimed linebacker Vi Jones (pronounced VYE, like bye) off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Placed safety Joey Blount on injured reserve
- Activated linebacker Markus Bailey to the practice squad
More on Jones from the team's official press release:
"Jones (6-2, 225) is the brother of Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones. He played seven games with the Buccaneers this season and had six tackles and one forced fumble on defense and three tackles on special teams. The 26-year old Jones entered the league with Seattle as an undrafted rookie free agent from North Carolina State in 2022 and played three games with the Seahawks as a rookie. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Buccaneers."
Blount was injured in the loss against Carolina and was one of three Cardinals ruled out ahead of Saturday night's game at SoFi Stadium. Arizona again will not have their core special teams player.
Bailey was suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy and now rejoins the team.
The Cardinals will look for win number eight on the season in their finale at State Farm Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers, which will be Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2:25 PM local time.