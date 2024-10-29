All Cardinals

Cardinals Make Roster Moves After Week 8 Win

The Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves

Donnie Druin

Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the release of cornerback Keion Crossen and safety Jason Taylor II from the practice squad today.

There were no moves made in conjunction.

Crossen - a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft - won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots during his rookie season, playing in 11 total games before being traded to the Houston Texans the following preseason.

Crossen then spent two years in Houston (playing 16 games in 2019 and 2020 where he started four games) before again being dealt, this time to the New York Giants.

He then played a full season with New York before hitting free agency in 2022, where he signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Crossen hit injured reserve in 2023 and was signed by the Cardinals on Oct. 16.

He did not appear in a game for Arizona.

Taylor II was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played eight games for Los Angeles last season before joining Arizona's practice squad on Sept. 17.

Taylor also did not play a down for the Cardinals.

Arizona's 4-4 record has been good enough for them to claim tops in the NFC West moving into Week 9.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon isn't worried about that.

“That's an external factor that we are not worried about; our record, who's where — all this and that," said Gannon when asked about having the division lead.

"There's so much ball to be played. Winning behavior would be putting all your energy and focus into Chicago and what you can do on a Monday at three o'clock right now. That's what they're doing.”

More Arizona Cardinals News

Cardinals Put League on Notice in Power Rankings
Cardinals Activate First-Round Pick
Are Cardinals Gearing Up for Postseason Push?
Arizona Takes NFC West Lead
Cardinals Star Reacts to Breakout Performance

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News