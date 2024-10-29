Cardinals Make Roster Moves After Week 8 Win
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the release of cornerback Keion Crossen and safety Jason Taylor II from the practice squad today.
There were no moves made in conjunction.
Crossen - a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft - won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots during his rookie season, playing in 11 total games before being traded to the Houston Texans the following preseason.
Crossen then spent two years in Houston (playing 16 games in 2019 and 2020 where he started four games) before again being dealt, this time to the New York Giants.
He then played a full season with New York before hitting free agency in 2022, where he signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Crossen hit injured reserve in 2023 and was signed by the Cardinals on Oct. 16.
He did not appear in a game for Arizona.
Taylor II was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played eight games for Los Angeles last season before joining Arizona's practice squad on Sept. 17.
Taylor also did not play a down for the Cardinals.
Arizona's 4-4 record has been good enough for them to claim tops in the NFC West moving into Week 9.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon isn't worried about that.
“That's an external factor that we are not worried about; our record, who's where — all this and that," said Gannon when asked about having the division lead.
"There's so much ball to be played. Winning behavior would be putting all your energy and focus into Chicago and what you can do on a Monday at three o'clock right now. That's what they're doing.”
