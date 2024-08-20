Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Preseason Finale
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced three roster moves today.
Per their media relations department, the Cardinals have signed defensive lineman T.J. Carter and linebacker Chris Garrett while releasing long snapper Joe Shimko.
Carter and Garrett reportedly worked out for the Cardinals yesterday while Shimko was competing for Aaron Brewer for the starting long-snapper spot.
More on Arizona's new signings via info from the team:
T.J. Carter
"Carter (6-4, 289) returns to the Cardinals after he originally signed with the team in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky. He has also spent time with the Saints (2020, 2022) and Steelers (2021) before joining the Rams in 2022 where he appeared in two games and had one tackle. Carter played five games and had seven tackles for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL this spring."
Chris Garrett
"Garrett (6-4, 245) has spent time with the Rams (2021-22), Vikings (2022) and Seahawks (2023) in his NFL career. He was originally selected by the Rams in the seventh round (252nd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Concordia University St. Paul and played one game as a rookie with Los Angeles. Garrett most recently played in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks where he was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year after blocking two punts while also totaling 22 tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack in seven games."
The Cardinals are on the road against the Denver Broncos this week to wrap up preseason play.