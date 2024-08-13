Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Preseason Trip
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals pack their bags and fly out to Indianapolis today prior to their preseason week two battle against the Colts.
They'll have some fresh faces on the flight.
Directly from the team:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receiver Daylen Baldwin and running back Hassan Hall and has released wide receiver Jeff Smith. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
"Baldwin (6-2, 212) has spent time with the Browns (2022-23), Vikings (2023-24) and Falcons (2024) in his career. He originally entered the NFL with the Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022 out of Michigan and played one game with Cleveland and had two receptions for 25 yards. Baldwin spent part of the 2023 season on the Vikings practice squad and split time between Minnesota and the Falcons this offseason.
"Hall (5-10, 196) enters his second stint with the Cardinals after spending part of last season on the team’s practice squad. He also spent part of 2023 on the Giants practice squad and this offseason with the Chiefs. Hall originally entered the league in 2023 with the Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent from Georgia Tech. He played one season at Georgia Tech in 2022 after playing 42 games at Louisville where he had 3,843 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.
"Baldwin will wear jersey #86 and Hall will wear #48."
Arizona will hold two joint practices with the Colts before their game on Saturday.