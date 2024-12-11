Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following roster moves ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots:
- Signed punter Michael Palardy to the practice squad
- Released offensive lineman Keith Ismael from the practice squad.
More on Palardy from the team's media relations department:
"Palardy (5-11, 185) has played 80 games in his career and has 363 punts for 16,281 yards (44.9-yard avg.) with 128 punts inside the 20-yard line. He entered the league with the Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 from the University of Tennessee. The 32-year old has played with the Patriots (2022), Dolphins (2021) and Panthers (2016-19) in his NFL career while also punting in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts. Palardy was last with the Commanders in 2023.
"Palardy will wear jersey #10."
The move comes after starting Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin was injured in Week 14's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and did not return. Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the Cardinals are in "wait-and-see" mode with Gillikin this week.
According to AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban, "For the season, Gillikin is averaging 49.7 yards a punt with a 44.3 net, and 19 of his 38 kicks have been downed inside the 20. His net average is third in the NFL."
Arizona also saw a third practice squad move on Monday when the New York Giants signed cornerback Divaad Wilson to their active roster - you can read more about that here.