Cardinals Make Two More Roster Moves
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made two more roster moves as they begin their final week of preseason prep.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals announced they signed tight end Sage Surratt and have released wide receiver Daniel Arias.
These moves come after Tuesday's roster changes, which included signing defensive lineman T.J. Carter and linebacker Chris Garrett while releasing long snapper Joe Shimko.
More on Surratt via the team's press release:
"Surratt (6-3, 234) previously played with the Lions (2021) and Chargers (2022) after originally entering the NFL with Detroit in 2021 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wake Forest. He most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL where he had 27 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. His brother, Chazz, is a linebacker for the New York Jets. Surratt will wear jersey #47."
The Surratt signing was initially reported yesterday.
Arizona already has their top tight ends settled on the depth chart with Trey McBride approaching his first season as a full-time starter with Elijah Higgins and rookie Tip Reiman behind him.
The Cardinals will conclude their preseason this Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos.
"We want to see what they can do. They've been good in meetings so far, so we'll get them on the grass, and ready to go," Gannon said of the new signings.