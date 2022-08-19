The Arizona Cardinals selected guard Marquis Hayes in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. He was the third seventh-round pick taken by the Cardinals as cornerback Christian Matthew and outside linebacker Jesse Luketa were selected earlier.

There are often scuffles between teammates in training camp throughout the NFL. It isn't as common, however, for a seventh-round pick such as Hayes to have the confidence to be physical.

Veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries has been impressed by Hayes' scrappiness.

"There is certain stuff you just can't coach," Humphries said. "We can get your feet right, we can get your technique right. We can't make you want to punch somebody in the face."

Humphries signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, which is worth $66.8 million. He's glad that he'll be playing with Hayes for the foreseeable future.

"I just like his mentality. The way he plays the game, the way he approaches the game. He's having fun, he's trying to maul people. That makes me excited for the future," Humphries said.

Listed at 6-foo-5, 324 pounds, Hayes is well aware that the veterans are off-limits when it comes to being overly physical.

But Hayes turns it up a notch when he's going against players of his caliber.

"I'm a rookie, so I don't try to go out there and do nothing crazy, try to respect the vets," Hayes said. "But when I'm in with the twos, I try to go hard with that because we are on the same level trying to compete for the team.

"It's just always been there since I was younger; had that edge to me."

Offensive line coach Sean Kugler preaches physicality. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has seen that up close from the offensive line, including Hayes and free-agent addition Will Hernandez.

"You watch certain players and you know they go after people each and every snap and they are pushing off and they are finishing," Kingsbury said. "They are usually ones at which no one is going to try to retaliate. Will and Big Mo kind of fit that criteria.

"When (Hayes) knows where to go, he is moving bodies and coming with a purpose."

Arizona's starting offensive line appears to be set. Josh Jones is the team's swing tackle while Sean Harlow has experience at center and guard. That means Hayes is up against guards such as Justin Murray, Danny Isidora, Koda Martin and rookie Lecitus Smith.

Competition is in full swing for Hayes, who's ready for the challenge after feeling like he could've been drafted earlier.

He said, "After (being drafted) that day, I promised my parents I wouldn't even think about that. Now I just have got to keep going. It (doesn't) matter right now."

Hayes played in 30 snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals in last week's preseason opener.

He'll get another chance to gather reps in prime time Sunday night when the Cardinals face the Baltimore Ravens.