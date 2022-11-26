He's back.

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown will again take the field at State Farm Stadium after missing several weeks with a foot injury. He was officially activated from the injured reserve/designated for return list on Saturday.

The Cardinals hoped to see him in action against San Francisco last week but ultimately decided to hold him back for one more week.

Other roster moves made by Arizona:

– Signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad

– Elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and tight end Maxx Williams from the practice squad as standard elevations

– Placed tight end Zach Ertz and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries on injured reserve

Brown tallied 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns before being injured in mid October.

He arrives at a crucial time for Arizona, as the Cardinals (4-7) are already down Rondale Moore and may be missing Greg Dortch as well. Plenty of excitement has been generated by the potential of a duo between Brown and DeAndre Hopkins.

Now, that looks as if it will finally come to fruition.

The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

We'll see if Hollywood can shine like he once did earlier this season.

