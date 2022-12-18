Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is expected to play against the Denver Broncos after battling illness all week.

The Arizona Cardinals were potentially walking into Week 15's matchup against the Denver Broncos without the talents of WR Marquise Brown.

It appears they'll have him ready to go come game time.

Late Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that Brown, who is dealing with illness, is expected to play in the Mile High City.

Brown's presence will be much needed for a Cardinals offense that will try navigate a tough Broncos defense without the talents of QB Kyler Murray, who tore his ACL last week. Colt McCoy is under center for the remaining four games of the regular season.

Brown was one of five players listed as questionable heading into Sunday. He did not practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday.

This season, he has recorded 53 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns, providing a solid No. 2 option to DeAndre Hopkins.

Rashaad Coward, Antonio Hamilton, Charles Washington and Marco Wilson were the other Cardinals listed as questionable.

Inactives will be officially released 90 minutes prior to game time.

