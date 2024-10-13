Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Being Evaluated for Concussion
GREEN BAY -- Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. exited action in the first half of play and is being evaluated for a concussion against the Green Bay Packers.
Harrison looked wobbly after being hit on an incomplete pass and went to the blue medical tent.
After spending time in the medical tent, Harrison emerged and sat on the sideline bench before eventually standing up while putting his helmet on.
It looked like Harrison wanted to enter action, though he was not present on Arizona's ensuing offensive possession and briefly went back to the blue tent before he was escorted to the locker room.
Harrison - the league's No. 4 overall pick - had 17 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns entering Week 6 vs. Green Bay.
Harrison and Murray have flashed their potential as a QB-WR duo in this league but have been far more inconsistent than they would have liked.
Murray said the two simply have to be better, but it will grow with time.
"We got to be better. I got to be better. And they'll come. It's not a slouch over there, that’s a good team. Competitive catches and stuff like that, we'll eventually continue to hit. I'm not really pressed about it.”
