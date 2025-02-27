Cardinals Meeting With Top Draft Defender
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework on the 2025 NFL Draft's top defensive players, and they're not leaving any stone unturned.
The probability of Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham being available for Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort at pick 16 is close to zero, though Arizona is still holding a formal interview with the class' top player at the position.
From The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler:
Graham - whose pro comparison on NFL.com is Christian Wilkins - is expected to go somewhere around the top five picks after accomplish All-American honors in 2024 with Michigan, gaining 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a game-wrecker along the Wolverines' line.
Mason Graham Could Transform Cardinals Defense
“Graham can be a nightmare for O-line coaches because the defense can line him up over the worst athlete inside," one NFL exec told NFL.com.
When speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine, Graham says he can rush the passer nearly better than anybody.
"I rate it pretty high. I pride myself on playing the run and the pass because I feel like that's what a complete D-lineman does," said Graham. "But obviously rushing the passer, I feel like I'm really good at too. I can run through guys or I can be a finesse guy too at the same time."
The Cardinals would very much have to trade up in order to draft Graham, though his presence would immediately boost Arizona's defense, which showed some strong movement under coordinator Nick Rallis.
Ossenfort when asked about Arizona's draft position after picking super high in previous drafts:
"Certainly, a different feel for us this year going into this draft. Picking at three and picking at four, we could narrow down who was going to be sitting there for us. It gets a little bit harder picking at 16," he said.
"I think the importance of us staying flexible and just... hey, we have to wait and see what happens in front of us and then you have to wait and see what opportunities come your way. Those won't declare until a couple of hours into the event on Thursday night. It just adds a few more variables into what we've dealt with last couple of years."
It sure sounds like a move up may be in the cards, though a trade into the top five would require some hefty capital.
Ossenfort also dove deeper into the defensive line class:
"I think quantity is the big thing that stands out right away. We've gone a couple of years now where there hasn't been quantity upfront on the defensive line. That can be cyclical. Some years like last year, it was a heavy receiver draft. Things go up and down," he said.
"The availability of players goes up and down. I think with anything, it's finding the right flavor for what your team is looking for. I think we're a team that's going to value versatility. Alignment versatility to play up and down the line. There is always going to be a premium placed on defensive front players that can affect the quarterback, whether that's from inside or outside.
"I think there is value in both and I think there are a number of people in the draft that can do that both from inside and outside the formation. We interviewed a number of those guys last night. We'll continue to do that throughout the week and see those guys work out this week."