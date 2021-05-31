Arizona Cardinals Memorial Day Weekend Awards Odds

Kyler Murray is considered a top-10 MVP candidate and rookie Zaven Collins presents solid odds for an Arizona Cardinal to take home hardware.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the end of May and the start of the final two football-free months of 2021.

With free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror, there does not seem to be many moves left to affect awards odds ahead of training camp.

Here are the favorite Cardinals for each award:

MVP

Quarterback Kyler Murray had some buzz to continue the second-year player MVP streak started by Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in 2018 and 2019. He had some huge moments and broke team records for rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback, but was not an MVP candidate by the end of the season.

But, Murray did make the Pro Bowl, and his head coach is confident in his ability to continue to improve.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm hoping we continue that same progress," Kingsbury said earlier this offseason. "I think, to come in win Rookie of the Year and then make a Pro Bowl Year 2, go from five wins to eight wins, you're on the right track. And we still know there's tons of improvement, not only for him, but as an offense and for us as an offensive staff. So we're all really excited about the opportunity. I know he's feeling good and training really hard and excited to get back out there."

Murray's odds on DraftKings and William Hill sports book are +2000. That places him just behind the likes of Dak Prescott (+1700, +1800) and Russell Wilson (+1600, +1800).

On BetMGM, Murray has +1400 odds, better than Prescott, Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady, while tied with Jackson. The only players with better odds on BetMGM are Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen.

Defensive Player of the Year

The odds for a Cardinals defender to take home the highest honor are not as favorable. J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones share +3300 odds on BetMGM and +4000 odds on William Hill. Watt has a better chance according to DraftKings. Former Cardinal Haason Reddick shares +4000 odds on William Hill.

The favorite for the award is Aaron Donald of the Rams, who has already won it four times.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Cardinals did not add much offensive firepower in this year's draft. Wide receiver Rondale Moore from Purdue is the only offensive playmaker Arizona selected.

But, Moore presents someone the Cardinals can use on offense and special teams, as laid out by general manager Steve Keim.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

"(Moore) is explosive enough to play outside, play inside, reverse screens, all the different things," Keim said after taking Moore in the second round. "You want to get the ball in his hands and let him create on the perimeter. Not only that, you see his return ability, punt returns, kick returns, and think he's a guy who can help us immediately."

That could help his chances.

Moore has +6600 odds on DraftKings and +5000 on BetMGM, the seemingly more Cardinals-friendly sports book.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins has the best odds to win hardware out of the four players on this list. His odds on DraftKings are +1200 and on FanDuel they are +1300.

Keim and Kingsbury have already named him a starting inside linebacker with 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons, so Collins will have opportunities early in his career.

"Whether you're starting or not, you've got to come into this league and you've got to come into this program working your tail off," Collins said during rookie minicamp. "Whether your the starter, you're at the bottom, it doesn't matter. You've got to go in every day like you're trying to earn your spot."

Collins was selected 16th overall and was the fourth defender selected.