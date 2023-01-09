When addressing reporters after the departures of Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Michael Bidwill says quarterback Kyler Murray will factor into the new hires.

TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill means business.

That was apparent on Monday morning when head coach Kliff Kingsbury was relieved of his duties after leading the Cardinals to a 4-13 record just one year after having his contract extended.

There will be plenty of talk surrounding both Kingsbury's future and how much Bidwill will be eating financially (reports are Kingsbury's deal was guaranteed through 2026), yet the Cardinals now march forward with two crucial positions at head coach and general manager open for the taking.

Plenty of evaluations will be done from Bidwill and his assembled team, but he admitted to reporters today in his press conference that quarterback Kyler Murray will indeed play a factor into the hires.

"I think so. Right now he's recovering from surgery and will be rehabbing in the offseason. But I think the big thing is he remains a dual threat, incredibly explosive player. He's going to recover from this injury and we're going to have a great player come back next year," Bidwill said.

"And so I think it's really important for us to make sure that we we don't lose sight of that, and let's not lose sight of 13 months ago. We were 12-2. We're the hottest team in the league just 13 months ago. And so you've all seen it, there's teams that had been down a few years ago that have flipped around now that are in the playoffs. So I feel like we can be a quick turnaround. We've got to get the right head coach, the right general manager in here and if we can do that we've got a lot of talent on this team.

"We need to recover from these injuries, get back to focusing on what are the things that we need to be doing to win the NFC West. That's ultimately what we need to do because that's gonna give us the ability to host a home playoff game and then hopefully get hot and move on to the Divisional, the Conference [Championship] and Super Bowl every time, that's the goal."

Murray and Kingsbury were spotted feuding on multiple occasions during games, and various reports came out down the stretch of the season that suggested their working relationship was fractured.

Keeping your freshly paid quarterback satisfied is important, and part of that job requires whoever is dialing the plays.

Bidwill says he's been in communication with various leaders on the team since this morning when the news first dropped.

"We're in communication and we should be talking later today," he said. "Absolutely want to get the input our leaders, including Kyler. I've spoken with a number of leaders already."

Time will tell on who actually lands in those positions, but it appears Arizona's franchise quarterback will be able to at least voice his opinion on different candidates at head coach.

