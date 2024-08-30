Cardinals Miss on Potential Backup QB
ARIZONA -- There was some hope the Arizona Cardinals would take a serious look at their backup quarterback options after final roster cuts.
One potential option is off the board.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley is signing with his former team in the Baltimore Ravens to play behind Lamar Jackson.
Huntley was part of a packed quarterback room with the Cleveland Browns during preseason play. With starter Deshaun Watson, the Browns were thought to have been potentially shopping one of their backups, and the Cardinals (who saw neither Clayton Tune or Desmond Ridder wildly impress during their time behind Kyler Murray in preseason) were believed to be in the market of finding a fresh face.
Huntley initially signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played there for four seasons before joining Cleveland this offseason.
Huntley earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 after filling in for Jackson just over halfway through the season following a serious knee injury.
The Cardinals may still look for other options on the market - similar to what they did last year when they traded for Josh Dobbs - though at least publicly, the Cardinals are fine with what they have.
“It’s an all-encompassing role playing the backup quarterback,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
“I thought he (Tune) did a really good job. Thought he improved his game from last year to this year. Command, playing fast, taking care of the ball. It was really close. They both did a really good job.”
If they were interested in Huntley, he's now off the board.
Arizona will battle the Buffalo Bills in just one week's worth of time to begin the regular season.