Cardinals Miss on Top Free Agent LB
Arizona Cardinals free agent target Harold Landry won't be coming to the desert to help the team's pass rush.
Per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots are signing Landry to a deal worth nearly $50 million.
"Source: The Patriots are signing Harold Landry to a 3 year deal for 43.5M with $26M fully guaranteed. Max value of 48M."
The Cardinals were expected to be major players in the edge/outside linebacker market this offseason with some massive cap space and an even bigger need for a prominent pass rusher - Landry fit the mold and checked numerous boxes, though he now lands in New England.
Landry has prior ties to Mike Vrabel, who coached the Titans before landing the Patriots gig this offseason.
Just recently, our own Alex D'Agostino said Landry would have slotted perfectly in Arizona:
"He had 30 QB pressures over just 423 pass rush snaps, and 38 stops over 366 run defense snaps. While his pass rush grade was a meager 49.6, the results were there, and he posted nearly double the amount of sacks (9.0) as Arizona's leading sack-producer in Zaven Collins (5.0) last year.
"The Cardinals have holes at both edge and interior DL, but they need run defense almost as much. With the likely departure of Kyzir White, and Krys Barnes still unsigned, Arizona needs a stalwart to play next to Mack Wilson Sr., as well as depth at the position."
Now, that face to take the Cardinals' pass rush to the next level will have to arrive from elsewhere.
Arizona did re-sign Baron Browning - you can read more about that here.