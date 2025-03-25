Cardinals' Most-Picked Mock Draft Player Revealed
With free agency winding down (for now), the Arizona Cardinals are officially marching their way into 2025 NFL Draft season.
Much has been speculated already about who the Cardinals will pick, and what GM Monti Ossenfort will look to do with the 16th overall pick. Draft experts' predictions have ranged from DL, to LB, to CB, to trades.
But what do the fans think?
Pro Football Focus' famed mock draft simulator is the weapon of choice for most ravenous football fans, looking to make the best pick for their team.
Granted, this doesn't necessarily make allowance for the fact that other teams' fans might not be as tuned in to what the Cardinals would need or want, but the pick does seem to be at least a realistic one - more realistic than some experts, to be honest.
According to data collected from PFF's mock draft simulator, NFL fans have decided DL Kenneth Grant is the most likely pick for Arizona at pick 16. PFF had this to say about the pick:
"Grant is a rare blend of size and athleticism, displaying exceptional quickness for a player of his stature. He reacts quickly to counters, keeps his hands active in passing lanes, and has the movement skills to be a disruptive interior force."
Grant is certainly a force. He measures in at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds, yet boasts plus athleticism for his position. He was both a solid run-stuffer and intimidating pass rusher in his three years at Michigan, where he won a national championship in 2023.
He boasts a pass rush win rate of 9.4%, and a run-stop rate of 7.9%, both well-above-average figures.
PFF grades him out as an elite defensive player, and the numbers back it up. While he's not necessarily the name Cardinals fans might be entirely familiar with, he would suit a need that hasn't been completely filled by the signing of veteran DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
If Grant is the selection for the Cardinals at pick 16, it's a safe bet he'll be an impact player at some point in his career. The raw tools are there, and he was a two-year starter on a serious, winning program.
Arizona could do much worse with their first-round selection.