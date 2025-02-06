Cardinals Must Take Gamble on Ohio State OT
Where are we headed next for our 2025 NFL Draft perfect fits for the Arizona Cardinals? We maneuvered all throughout the defense, but we’ve only explored a single offensive lineman in Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson.
Now feels like the time to get Cards fans familiar with another offensive lineman, and ironically the teammate of Jackson.
Josh Simmons was a standout for Ohio State the last two seasons after transferring from San Diego State. Simmons' 2024 season ended abruptly due to a knee injury midway through last season, and it could cause him to miss some time to start his career.
Although it’s always a risk to draft players coming off injury, Simmons is someone you can feel comfortable taking that chance on. Unlike most injured players, Simmons has already proven he’s a high-level player and potentially a day one starter. So, if he checks out with the medical staff, it’s easy to imagine him starting right away.
Simmons was highly regarded during his college career and there’s plenty of reasons why teams would still spend a round one pick on a guy coming off a season-ending injury.
Let’s get to know about Simmons’ background, his fit with the cardinals, and his role from day one pending his injury status.
Profile
- Former four-star recruit (2021) and four-star transfer (2023 – San Diego State to Ohio State)
2024 CFP National Champion
- One-time Third-Team All-Big Ten (2024)
- 32 career games – consecutive starts after redshirting in 2021 (injured in 2024)
The fit
Left tackle is the only tackle spot that feels certain for the Cardinals as of now. Paris Johnson excelled in his move from strong side to blind side, but it did leave the right tackle spot wide open.
There are some options available on the team and potentially in free agency, but I like the idea of drafting someone early that can come in and play that spot. Simmons has played right tackle before, but it’s been a few years since he last lined up there.
It would no doubt take some time and certainly patience to make the move, but we know he can.
And for what it’s worth, he was also recruited out of high school as a top interior offensive lineman. Although he hasn’t played inside since high school, we do know he can move inside if need be.
The bottom line is this is a great player with great upside. He’s gotten better every year and he feels like someone who will continue to improve at the next level.
The logic
Simmons was recruited out of high school as an interior offensive lineman before redshirting his freshman year at San Diego State. In his first year starting in 2022, Simmons played the entire season at right tackle with middling results. Simmons transferred to Ohio State and played two seasons at left tackle and got progressively better each season.
The move outside was successful, but it did take some time to get there. Not having played inside since high school is something to watch for, but we know he’s experienced there. All of this makes Simmons a lovely prospect, even coming off a season-ending knee injury.
The Cardinals need help all over the offensive line. Johnson made a successful transition for right tackle to left, so that feels solidified. Everywhere else could stand for an upgrade.
Yes, Simmons spent two seasons with the Buckeyes at left tackle, but he’s experienced everywhere. It would be difficult not to find a role for him somewhere. And wherever he settles in, he should be an upgrade over what’s currently there.
Day one role
This is all predicated on Simmons’ health and recovery from a major injury. If Simmons is 100% and cleared to play, then I expect the Cardinals to find a starting role for him at one of their four offensive line spots that isn’t left tackle. If I had to make a guess, I’d assume right tackle.
Right tackle is a wide-open competition for the future, and although Simmons hasn’t played there since 2022 and with admittedly average success, it could take some adjusting. However, the experience of playing outside for three seasons should have him comfortable with a transition back to the strong side.
I’d advise Cardinals fans to be prepared for a rough start to his career considering he’s fresh off a knee injury and would be moving to a different position than he most recently played, but the payoff is worth it with the right coaching.
But all of that is for naught if he isn’t ready to play. It was a serious injury that he shouldn’t be rushed back from.