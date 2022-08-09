Rookie Myjai Sanders Learning from Veterans

Arizona Cardinals rookie edge rusher Myjai Sanders will have the chance to play in the team's first preseason game on Aug. 12 in Cincinnati.

That's also where Sanders played college football for four seasons.

The Cincinnati Bearcats product will be excited to be on the field representing his alma mater and he is going to try to buy tickets for his family, including his daughter.

"I really look at (playing in Cincinnati) as showing the Bearcats that this is possible to do something and having the young kids look at me and (ask) me questions and stuff," Sanders said. "Another big reason why is because this was (where) my child was born. I'd love for her to see me for the first time in uniform."

Arizona used the No. 100 pick that they acquired in the draft-day Marquise Brown trade to select Sanders in the third round. He's a 6-foot-5, 248-pound defender who earned first-team All-AAC honors in consecutive seasons for the Bearcats.

He wasn't the only edge rusher picked by Arizona. The Cardinals selected Cameron Thomas 87th overall in this year's draft. Thomas was a Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 at San Diego State.

Sanders and Thomas have felt a rapport during their journey to playing in the pros.

"(Myself) and (Thomas) click because (our) lockers (are) next to each other . . . We always try to give each other feedback (on) everything we do and that helps us. . . We both help each other with plays. I'd say our relationship, we've gotten very close," Sanders said.

Sanders is known for his speed and Thomas is known for his power. During the NFL's Back Together Saturday on July 30, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph talked about the potential roles for the duo.

“Myjai right now is playing really fast and you can see his natural pass-rush ability,” Joseph said. “He’s going to help us rush the passer on sub-downs for sure. Cam (Thomas) right now is trying to figure out how to play with his power and grow in that area.”

Nothing's given to any NFL player, especially for rookies. That's what Sanders is finding out.

Yet, Sanders is getting guidance from left tackle D.J. Humphries, who's the longest-tenured Cardinal.

"He (has) helped me all the time," Sanders said. "He (has) helped me to be a better pass rusher. He does the best justice for me as a pass rusher because he actually is as nice as everything. You could just tell he's a Pro Bowler and different than a lot of tackles that I face inside of practice. He's one of the best I've ever been against. He helped me become a better rusher and I know what I can do to the next tackle that I go against."

The Cardinals have a pass-rushing void left by Chandler Jones, who notched 10.5 sacks last season. Still, there will be plenty of competition. Markus Golden headlines the edge-rushing group as the 30-year-old posted a team-high 11 sacks in 2021. Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck will also vie for playing time.

During the process, Sanders is learning a lot from Gardeck, who had seven sacks in only 94 defensive snaps in 2020 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

(Gardeck will) help all the time. I watch Dennis every day. He helped me keep myself low and keep myself always pushing forward," Sanders said.

At the end of the day, Sanders can't wait to show his speed to an almost familiar crowd in Cincinnati.

He said, "Once I get like the first drive, I feel like it's time to rock and stuff. I'll most definitely be ready for it."