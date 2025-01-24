Cardinals Named Best Landing Spot for Familiar Face
The Arizona Cardinals need help within their group of pass rushers moving into 2025, and a familiar face could be of some assistance.
Edge player Haason Reddick is slated to hit free agency after a disappointing 2024 stint with the New York Jets, where he held out for a new contract well into the regular season (after being traded from Philadelphia the previous offseason), playing just ten games for New York.
Reddick - 30 years of age - looks to now hit the open market, and a reunion between him and the organization that made him a first-round pick back in 2017 could be in the cards.
The Cardinals were named as the best landing spot for Reddick's services by Pro Football Focus:
"Reddick’s holdout in New York during the first half of 2024 casts a shadow over an otherwise stellar track record as he enters free agency. Despite not playing until Week 8, Reddick still managed to showcase his talent, with his 34 sacks over the past three seasons ranking among the NFL’s top 10," wrote Mason Cameron.
"While his production speaks for itself, teams may be cautious about committing significant cap space to a player with recent off-field uncertainty. However, a reunion with Jonathan Gannon—who coached Reddick during his breakout 2022 campaign in Philadelphia—could be a perfect fit for a team familiar with his effectiveness as a pass rusher."
Our own Richie Bradshaw explored this very scenario in a recent piece - you can read more about that here.
Cap space certainly isn't a problem for the Cardinals, as they have the fourth-highest total in the NFL according to OverTheCap.
Reddick has certainly proved to be productive during his time in the league, though with him already on the wrong side of 30, exactly how much money is he seeking? Especially coming off a year where he played very little.