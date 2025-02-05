Cardinals Named Best Landing Spot for Josh Sweat
The Arizona Cardinals' need for an edge rusher is prominent this offseason, and a pending free agent has been highlighted as a potential fit.
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat - set to play one final game with the organization in Super Bowl LIX - could arrive to the desert as a perfect puzzle piece, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon enjoyed a prolific pass rush while at the helm of the Eagles' defense but has struggled to replicate that success with his new team," wrote Mason Cameron.
"Armed with the NFL’s fourth-most projected cap space this season, Gannon is well positioned to revamp his defensive front, and the expectation is that he will gravitate toward familiar faces from his time in Philadelphia, making Sweat a likely target."
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently tied Sweat and Arizona to each other moving into the offseason.
The familiarity portion is valid, as the Cardinals have shown numerous times to bring in a player they're familiar with, whether it be ties to the offensive or defensive side of the ball.
Sweat would fill a massive need for Arizona, though he won't come cheap.
Spotrac has Sweat's estimated market value to be $18.8 million annually for a new contract based off age, contract status and production. Arizona should easily be able to handle that with roughly $70 million in projected cap space moving into the offseason.
Sweat is a previous Pro Bowl player that has notched 25.5 sacks the last three seasons.