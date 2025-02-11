Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Super Bowl DL
The Arizona Cardinals have all eyes on them to improve their defensive line in the coming offseason, and perhaps a Super Bowl champion could be of assistance.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams is set to hit free agency later this offseason, and thanks to ties with the current coaching staff in the desert, the Cardinals are being projected as a top landing spot for his talents by Bleacher Report.
"Much like Javon Hargrave two years ago, Milton Williams should take his high-profile performance during a postseason run and parlay it into a massive free-agent payout," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"One significant difference exists between the two situations, though. Hargrave was 30 when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Williams is coming off his rookie contract and doesn't 26 until after the start of free agency. He's hitting the market at the perfect time to be considered a premium free agent.
"Williams is an exceptional athlete who can play up and down the line of scrimmage. He also set a career-high this past season with five sacks, not including the two he generated in Super Bowl LIX.
"Talented defensive linemen, particularly those who can create pressure from the interior, are always in demand. Williams' representation likely knows this very well.
"Market Value: Four years, $85 million
"Potential Fit: Arizona Cardinals"
The Cardinals passed up Christian Wilkins last offseason on a four-year, $110 million contract, though 2025's offseason may be a different story.
Arizona has roughly $70 million in projected cap space and is more likely to spend big money this offseason after doubling their win total from 2023 and showing improvements.
After narrowly missing the postseason, the Cardinals could put their foot on the gas in terms of roster-building, and Williams makes a lot of sense.
Arizona doesn't have a true established game-wrecker along the line of scrimmage. Enter: Williams, who blows up opposing game plans and is able to rush the passer as an interior defensive lineman.
The Cardinals could also look to upgrade spots such as edge, cornerback and offensive line through the next few months, though defensive line ranks near the top of the list - even after Arizona threw money at Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols last offseason.
Williams very well could find himself in the desert moving forward - the fit makes sense, the Cardinals have the need and most importantly, the cap space to make such a move.