Cardinals Named Draft Fit for Standout Texas Safety
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals - like every other team in the league - are well into their preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Various needs will come and go thanks to free agency, but with the College Football Playoffs coming, we'll get another look at some of the top college prospects coming in to the league.
Bleacher Report says the Cardinals (along with the Bills and Bengals) are a fit for Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, who could be snagged as a Day 2 pick come next April.
"If you watched any of the SEC title game, chances are it didn't take long for Texas' Andrew Mukuba to flash onto your screen," wrote Ryan Fowler.
"A transfer safety from Clemson, Mukuba was dynamic against the Bulldogs while showcasing his range, downhill instincts and burst throughout the evening.
"Like (Dax) Hill out of Michigan a few years back, Mukuba touts an immense athletic profile, a skill set that allows him to make plays in a variety of phases."
The Cardinals could potentially lose veteran safety Budda Baker this offseason, though ESPN reported last month there was optimism a deal could get done before the heart and soul of Arizona's defense hit free agency.
Fellow starting safety Jalen Thompson is under contract through the end of 2025, though Spotrac reports the Cardinals do have an out after this season that would see Arizona accrue just a $8 million dead cap hit if they cut him for whatever reason.
The Cardinals have loved the play of rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson this season, who has started a handful of games in Thompson's absence due to injury. Arizona may feel comfortable letting either safety walk if Taylor-Demerson continues his progression.
Regardless, the Cardinals may be in the market for a new safety, and they could certainly do worse than Mukuba, who has looked every bit of the part of a NFL defender since transferring from Clemson to Texas.
"He was a great player for us. He worked his butt off here. I wish he would have been able to finish here. He did everything we asked of him here. He made a bunch of big plays. I'm happy for him," said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ahead of the Texas and Clemson meeting in the College Football Playoffs.
"He wanted a change and he had an opportunity to go back home. He's an outstanding football player. I'm happy that he has been able to have a great year. I got nothing but great things to say about him."